Syracuse fan keeps promise, donates $175K to Boys and Girls Club after upset of No. 1 Duke

Syracuse fan Adam Weitsman is making good on a pre-game promise made to Jim Boeheim and social media to fork over $175,000 in donations to Boys and Girls Clubs in four different locations across New York following the Orange's 95-91 upset win over No. 1 Duke on Monday.

Weitsman, a successful businessman who is the CEO of a recycling and shredding business, sent out the following tweet ahead of Monday's game:

If the #Syracuse men's basketball team beats Duke today I'll donate $150,000 to the local boys and girls clubs! Go Orange! 🍊🙏 pic.twitter.com/foeH6Cxwil — Adam Weitsman (@AdamWeitsman) January 14, 2019

Weitsman reportedly had lunch with Boeheim on Monday, just before Syracuse would do the improbable and beat Duke on its own court, where he told Boeheim he'd made the $150,000 promise if Cuse delivered. And they did.

According to ESPN, he's made arrangements to deliver $50K to Boys and Girls Clubs in Owego, Binghamton and Syracuse, then chipped in $25,000 more for a club in Endicott, for good measure.

"When I was younger, I was pretty selfish," Weitsman told ESPN. "I just want to be a different man than I was when I was young. Hopefully, [my donation] spurs other people to do the same."

With the win on Monday, only days after a stunning home loss to Georgia Tech, Syracuse improved to 12-5 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play.