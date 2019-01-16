Syracuse fan keeps promise, donates $175K to Boys and Girls Club after upset of No. 1 Duke

The fan made the promise on social media and to Jim Boeheim, and is already making good on it

Syracuse fan Adam Weitsman is making good on a pre-game promise made to Jim Boeheim and social media to fork over $175,000 in donations to Boys and Girls Clubs in four different locations across New York following the Orange's 95-91 upset win over No. 1 Duke on Monday.

Weitsman, a successful businessman who is the CEO of a recycling and shredding business, sent out the following tweet ahead of Monday's game:

Weitsman reportedly had lunch with Boeheim on Monday, just before Syracuse would do the improbable and beat Duke on its own court, where he told Boeheim he'd made the $150,000 promise if Cuse delivered. And they did.

According to ESPN, he's made arrangements to deliver $50K to Boys and Girls Clubs in Owego, Binghamton and Syracuse, then chipped in $25,000 more for a club in Endicott, for good measure.

"When I was younger, I was pretty selfish," Weitsman told ESPN. "I just want to be a different man than I was when I was young. Hopefully, [my donation] spurs other people to do the same."

With the win on Monday, only days after a stunning home loss to Georgia Tech, Syracuse improved to 12-5 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play.

