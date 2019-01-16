Syracuse fan keeps promise, donates $175K to Boys and Girls Club after upset of No. 1 Duke
The fan made the promise on social media and to Jim Boeheim, and is already making good on it
Syracuse fan Adam Weitsman is making good on a pre-game promise made to Jim Boeheim and social media to fork over $175,000 in donations to Boys and Girls Clubs in four different locations across New York following the Orange's 95-91 upset win over No. 1 Duke on Monday.
Weitsman, a successful businessman who is the CEO of a recycling and shredding business, sent out the following tweet ahead of Monday's game:
Weitsman reportedly had lunch with Boeheim on Monday, just before Syracuse would do the improbable and beat Duke on its own court, where he told Boeheim he'd made the $150,000 promise if Cuse delivered. And they did.
According to ESPN, he's made arrangements to deliver $50K to Boys and Girls Clubs in Owego, Binghamton and Syracuse, then chipped in $25,000 more for a club in Endicott, for good measure.
"When I was younger, I was pretty selfish," Weitsman told ESPN. "I just want to be a different man than I was when I was young. Hopefully, [my donation] spurs other people to do the same."
With the win on Monday, only days after a stunning home loss to Georgia Tech, Syracuse improved to 12-5 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Pitt has some hope early
Pitt, Washington and Butler are trying to state their case for inclusion in the NCAA Tourn...
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee holds steady
Rick Barnes' Vols beat Arkansas by 19 points on Tuesday to move to 4-0 in the SEC
-
Rhode Island vs. St. Bonaventure picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island...
-
Nevada overtakes Boise in final seconds
Martin ended a six-game drought of missed 3s with a huge shot in clutch time
-
Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Arkansas vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
College hoops on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network