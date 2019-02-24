Syracuse holds moment of silence for man killed in car accident involving Jim Boeheim

Syracuse held a moment of silence Saturday evening before its tilt against No. 1 Duke to honor the man killed Wednesday night in an accident involving coach Jim Boeheim.

The victim, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, was struck by Boeheim's car on the interstate in Syracuse, New York, late Wednesday when he was walking. The car he was a passenger in had lost control and struck a guardrail moments earlier, police say.

Boeheim missed practice on Thursday and expressed deep sympathy to the victim -- "I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as a the result of last night's accident," he said in a statement -- but returned to practice Friday and was on the sideline Saturday as the Orange took on the Blue Devils.

A somber moment of silence in the Carrier Dome for Jorge Jimenez, who tragically died Wednesday night in a crash on 690 that head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in. pic.twitter.com/EXfT3BoUYb — Justine Marschner (@JustineCNYNews) February 23, 2019

The crowd went silent to honor Jimenez. When Boeheim walked onto the court of the Carrier Dome, he received a warm welcome. Boeheim and the Orange took out Duke earlier this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, and they took a 5-point lead into halftime over the top-ranked Blue Devils with Frank Howard leading the way.