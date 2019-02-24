Syracuse holds moment of silence for man killed in car accident involving Jim Boeheim

The team honored Jorge Jimenez before the game on Saturday night

Syracuse held a moment of silence Saturday evening before its tilt against No. 1 Duke to honor the man killed Wednesday night in an accident involving coach Jim Boeheim.

The victim, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, was struck by Boeheim's car on the interstate in Syracuse, New York, late Wednesday when he was walking. The car he was a passenger in had lost control and struck a guardrail moments earlier, police say.

Boeheim missed practice on Thursday and expressed deep sympathy to the victim -- "I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as a the result of last night's accident," he said in a statement -- but returned to practice Friday and was on the sideline Saturday as the Orange took on the Blue Devils.

The crowd went silent to honor Jimenez. When Boeheim walked onto the court of the Carrier Dome, he received a warm welcome. Boeheim and the Orange took out Duke earlier this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, and they took a 5-point lead into halftime over the top-ranked Blue Devils with Frank Howard leading the way.

