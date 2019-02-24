Syracuse holds moment of silence for man killed in car accident involving Jim Boeheim
The team honored Jorge Jimenez before the game on Saturday night
Syracuse held a moment of silence Saturday evening before its tilt against No. 1 Duke to honor the man killed Wednesday night in an accident involving coach Jim Boeheim.
The victim, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, was struck by Boeheim's car on the interstate in Syracuse, New York, late Wednesday when he was walking. The car he was a passenger in had lost control and struck a guardrail moments earlier, police say.
Boeheim missed practice on Thursday and expressed deep sympathy to the victim -- "I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as a the result of last night's accident," he said in a statement -- but returned to practice Friday and was on the sideline Saturday as the Orange took on the Blue Devils.
The crowd went silent to honor Jimenez. When Boeheim walked onto the court of the Carrier Dome, he received a warm welcome. Boeheim and the Orange took out Duke earlier this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, and they took a 5-point lead into halftime over the top-ranked Blue Devils with Frank Howard leading the way.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
Led by Little's 18 points and eight rebounds, No. 8 North Carolina rolls over No. 16 Florida...
-
Bracketology: UK jumps to a No. 1 seed
There's a new No. 1 seed for the first time in almost three weeks
-
Ole Miss players kneel during anthem
The kneeling may have been related to a pro-Confederate rally held in Oxford, Mississippi
-
No. 4 Kentucky blows out Auburn
Kentucky looked every bit the national title contender on Saturday in its demolition of Au...
-
LSU gets big win vs. Tennessee
LSU's victory put the Tigers in a three-way tie for first-place in the SEC with Tennessee and...
-
How to watch: Kentucky vs. Auburn
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Kentucky-Auburn game