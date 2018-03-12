Syracuse in NCAA Tournament 2018: Orange players went crazy about getting bid

Syracuse's NCAA Tournament inclusion on Sunday stunned many as the Orange, who were once thought to be far off the bubble, earned the last spot in the field of 68 teams.

While other bubble teams like Oklahoma State, Saint Mary's, USC and Louisville saw their bubble burst in disappointment, the Orange celebrated with uncontrollable excitement after learning they were going dancing despite a 20-13 record and being bounced in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The result was no doubt a stunner, and Sunday's A-10 championship result -- Davidson beating Rhode Island -- was the final straw that sent Syracuse dancing. According to the committee, ACC foe Notre Dame was the final at-large bid -- until the Wildcats edged out the Rams and took up the spot previously reserved for the Irish.

Ouch. NCAA Committee Chair says Notre Dame was the team that was the one that was knocked out by Davidson's upset of Rhode Island today. So that means Notre Dame was the last team out. Syracuse also the last team in. So Syracuse got the final spot over Notre Dame. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlowndu) March 11, 2018

The Orange, an 11 seed, will face 11 seed Arizona State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET in a play-in game. The winner will go on to face No. 6 seed TCU in the Round of 64 in the Midwest Region.