Syracuse in NCAA Tournament 2018: Orange players went crazy about getting bid
Syracuse was considered a bubble team but made it in the field as the last team in
Syracuse's NCAA Tournament inclusion on Sunday stunned many as the Orange, who were once thought to be far off the bubble, earned the last spot in the field of 68 teams.
While other bubble teams like Oklahoma State, Saint Mary's, USC and Louisville saw their bubble burst in disappointment, the Orange celebrated with uncontrollable excitement after learning they were going dancing despite a 20-13 record and being bounced in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
The result was no doubt a stunner, and Sunday's A-10 championship result -- Davidson beating Rhode Island -- was the final straw that sent Syracuse dancing. According to the committee, ACC foe Notre Dame was the final at-large bid -- until the Wildcats edged out the Rams and took up the spot previously reserved for the Irish.
The Orange, an 11 seed, will face 11 seed Arizona State on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET in a play-in game. The winner will go on to face No. 6 seed TCU in the Round of 64 in the Midwest Region.
-
2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
Here's a complete, easy-to-read guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tourna...
-
How to watch NC Central vs. Texas So.
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and Texas Southe...
-
How to watch LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between LIU-Brooklyn and Radford
-
How to watch UCLA vs. St. Bonaventure
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between UCLA and St. Bonaventure
-
How to watch Arizona St. vs. Syracuse
Here's how to watch the First Four matchup between Arizona St. and Syracuse
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas up to No. 3
Kansas moved up six spots after winning the Big 12 conference tournament