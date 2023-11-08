Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Canisius 0-0, Syracuse 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.65

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will host the Canisius Golden Griffins to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at JMA Wireless Dome.

Keep your eye on personal fouls in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. Canisius were ranked 72nd in the nation in personal fouls last season, having been handed just 15.8 per game. Syracuse did even better, as they were ranked fourth with an average of 13.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Canisius finished on the wrong side of .500 (10-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Syracuse also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

Canisius will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 13.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 13.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

