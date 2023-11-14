Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Colgate 1-0, Syracuse 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will be playing at home against the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Orange beat the Golden Griffins 89-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Judah Mintz, who earned 26 points. Another player making a difference was Naheem McLeod, who earned 7 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Meanwhile, Colgate gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bears 72-70. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Colgate was the better team in the second half.

The Orange's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

Looking ahead, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 17-13-1 record against the spread.

Syracuse came up short against Colgate when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 80-68. Thankfully for Syracuse, Tucker Richardson (who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Syracuse is a solid 6-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Colgate.