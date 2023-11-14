Who's Playing
Colgate Raiders @ Syracuse Orange
Current Records: Colgate 1-0, Syracuse 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will be playing at home against the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Wednesday, the Orange beat the Golden Griffins 89-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.
Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Judah Mintz, who earned 26 points. Another player making a difference was Naheem McLeod, who earned 7 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Meanwhile, Colgate gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bears 72-70. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Colgate was the better team in the second half.
The Orange's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.
Looking ahead, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 17-13-1 record against the spread.
Syracuse came up short against Colgate when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 80-68. Thankfully for Syracuse, Tucker Richardson (who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Syracuse is a solid 6-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 158 points.
Series History
Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Colgate.
- Nov 15, 2022 - Colgate 80 vs. Syracuse 68
- Nov 20, 2021 - Colgate 100 vs. Syracuse 85
- Nov 13, 2019 - Syracuse 70 vs. Colgate 54
- Nov 21, 2018 - Syracuse 77 vs. Colgate 56
- Dec 09, 2017 - Syracuse 72 vs. Colgate 58
- Nov 11, 2016 - Syracuse 83 vs. Colgate 55
- Dec 08, 2015 - Syracuse 78 vs. Colgate 51