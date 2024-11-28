Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Syracuse looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Cornell.

If Syracuse keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Cornell will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Cornell 4-2, Syracuse 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.94

What to Know

Syracuse is 8-0 against Cornell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Syracuse Orange will host the Cornell Big Red at 7:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Syracuse is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Texas Tech on Friday. Syracuse took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas Tech.

Syracuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of J.J. Starling, who went 9 for 15 en route to 27 points, and Chris Bell, who earned 22 points. Bell had some trouble finding his footing against Texas on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Cornell strolled past Iona with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 84-68.

Syracuse's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Cornell, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Syracuse is expected to win, but their 0-3 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Cornell in the last 9 years.