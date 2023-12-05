Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Cornell 7-1, Syracuse 5-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Syracuse is 7-0 against Cornell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Syracuse Orange will be playing at home against the Cornell Big Red at 8:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 84-62 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers. Syracuse has not had much luck with Virginia recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Cornell aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with a 79-71 win over the Leopards.

Their wins bumped the Orange to 5-3 and the Cavaliers to 7-1.

While only Cornell took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Syracuse is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Syracuse: they have a less-than-stellar 2-6 record against the spread this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Syracuse and Cornell are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 85.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Syracuse is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Cornell in the last 8 years.