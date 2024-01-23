Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Florida State 11-7, Syracuse 13-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Syracuse and Florida State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Syracuse's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They skirted by the Hurricanes 72-69 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot.

Syracuse's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J.J. Starling, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 1 assists. Starling continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The contest was a 30-30 toss-up at halftime, but Florida State was outscored by Clemson in the second.

Jamir Watkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points.

Florida State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Orange are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Seminoles, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over Florida State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 76-67. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does Florida State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse and Florida State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.