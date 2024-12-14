Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Georgetown 7-2, Syracuse 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV



What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Syracuse's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Albany on Tuesday. Syracuse strolled past Albany with points to spare, taking the game 102-85. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Orange this season.

Among those leading the charge was Donnie Freeman, who went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaquan Carlos, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 assists.

Syracuse was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out last Friday. They fell 73-60 to West Virginia. The match marked the Hoyas' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Syracuse now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Syracuse is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Syracuse is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.