Who's Playing
Georgetown Hoyas @ Syracuse Orange
Current Records: Georgetown 7-2, Syracuse 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $8.82
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Syracuse's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Albany on Tuesday. Syracuse strolled past Albany with points to spare, taking the game 102-85. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Orange this season.
Among those leading the charge was Donnie Freeman, who went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaquan Carlos, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 assists.
Syracuse was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out last Friday. They fell 73-60 to West Virginia. The match marked the Hoyas' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Syracuse now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Going forward, Syracuse is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Syracuse is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Odds
Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 151.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Syracuse 80 vs. Georgetown 68
- Dec 10, 2022 - Syracuse 83 vs. Georgetown 64
- Dec 11, 2021 - Georgetown 79 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - Syracuse 74 vs. Georgetown 69
- Dec 14, 2019 - Georgetown 89 vs. Syracuse 79
- Dec 08, 2018 - Syracuse 72 vs. Georgetown 71
- Dec 16, 2017 - Syracuse 86 vs. Georgetown 79
- Dec 17, 2016 - Georgetown 78 vs. Syracuse 71
- Dec 05, 2015 - Georgetown 79 vs. Syracuse 72