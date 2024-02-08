Halftime Report

Syracuse fell flat on their face against the Demon Deacons last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Syracuse has jumped out to a quick 49-45 lead against the Cardinals.

If Syracuse keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-8 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Louisville 7-15, Syracuse 14-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.99

What to Know

Louisville and the Orange are an even 4-4 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Louisville pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Orange.

Louisville scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 101-92 victory over the Seminoles. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Louisville as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.

Louisville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Ty-Laur Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Curtis Williams, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Syracuse has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a serious blow against the Demon Deacons on Saturday, falling 99-70. Syracuse found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.3% worse than the opposition.

Despite the loss, Syracuse had strong showings from J.J. Starling, who scored 15 points, and Judah Mintz, who scored 13 points along with six assists and two steals. Less helpful for Syracuse was Chris Bell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Cardinals' victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-15. As for the Orange, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-8 record this season.

Louisville and the Orange were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but the Cardinals came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Louisville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 8.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse and Louisville both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.