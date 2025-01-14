Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Louisville 12-5, Syracuse 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Syracuse will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

If Louisville heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Syracuse took over last week. Syracuse came out on top against Boston College by a score of 79-71 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Orange.

Among those leading the charge was J.J. Starling, who went 12 for 22 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Lucas Taylor, who earned 15 points.

Even though they won, Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 11.2 per game.

Meanwhile, Louisville came tearing into Saturday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured an 82-78 W over the Panthers.

Louisville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Reyne Smith, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Chucky Hepburn, who had 15 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Syracuse's win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-8. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Louisville is a big 7.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.