Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Maryland 9-2, Syracuse 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Maryland Terrapins will compete for holiday cheer at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. The Orange are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

Syracuse will head out to face Maryland after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Syracuse took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgetown. The matchup was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but the Orange couldn't quite close it out.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jyare Davis, who posted 15 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. Eddie Lampkin Jr. was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Maryland). They took their contest on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 111-57 victory over St. Francis. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 24 points or more this season.

Selton Miguel was the offensive standout of the game as he went 10 for 13 en route to 24 points. Another player making a difference was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Maryland was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Francis only racked up 15.

Syracuse's defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-5. As for Maryland, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse skirted past Maryland 72-70 in their previous meeting back in November of 2017. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.