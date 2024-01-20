Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Miami 12-5, Syracuse 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. The Syracuse Orange and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Syracuse will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.6% better than the opposition, a fact Syracuse proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 69-58. The win was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 103-67 defeat in their prior matchup.

Syracuse's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J.J. Starling, who scored 17 points. Judah Mintz was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-75 to the Seminoles.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Wooga Poplar, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Orange are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 82-78. Will Syracuse have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.