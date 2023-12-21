Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Niagara 3-7, Syracuse 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Niagara Purple Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse will be strutting in after a victory while Niagara will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% better than the opposition, a fact Syracuse proved on Sunday. They blew past the Ducks 83-63.

Syracuse got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Quadir Copeland out in front who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Copeland has scored all season. Judah Mintz was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles came up short against the Bearcats on Tuesday and fell 74-69. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 28.7 rebounds per game. Given Syracuse's sizeable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Syracuse against Niagara when the teams last played back in December of 2020 as the squad secured a 75-45 victory. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does Niagara have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last 4 years.