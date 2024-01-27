Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: North Carolina State 13-6, Syracuse 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at JMA Wireless Dome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Syracuse last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 85-69 fall against the Seminoles. It was the first time this season that Syracuse let down their fans at home.

Judah Mintz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points. Less helpful for Syracuse was J.J. Starling's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Virginia on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 59-53 to the Cavaliers. That's two games in a row now that North Carolina State has lost by exactly six points.

North Carolina State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Michael O'Connell, who scored ten points.

The Orange's loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-6. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 75-72. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does North Carolina State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.