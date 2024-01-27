Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Syracuse Orange
Current Records: North Carolina State 13-6, Syracuse 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at JMA Wireless Dome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Syracuse last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 85-69 fall against the Seminoles. It was the first time this season that Syracuse let down their fans at home.
Judah Mintz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points. Less helpful for Syracuse was J.J. Starling's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, North Carolina State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Virginia on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 59-53 to the Cavaliers. That's two games in a row now that North Carolina State has lost by exactly six points.
North Carolina State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Michael O'Connell, who scored ten points.
The Orange's loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-6. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Syracuse came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 75-72. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or does North Carolina State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Syracuse has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Syracuse 75 vs. North Carolina State 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Syracuse 89 vs. North Carolina State 82
- Mar 10, 2021 - Syracuse 89 vs. North Carolina State 68
- Feb 09, 2021 - Syracuse 77 vs. North Carolina State 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Syracuse 76 vs. North Carolina State 73
- Feb 11, 2020 - North Carolina State 79 vs. Syracuse 74
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Syracuse 58
- Feb 14, 2018 - North Carolina State 74 vs. Syracuse 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Syracuse 100 vs. North Carolina State 93
- Feb 27, 2016 - Syracuse 75 vs. North Carolina State 66