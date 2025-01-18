Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Notre Dame 8-9, Syracuse 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Fighting Irish are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Notre Dame finally turned things around against Boston College on Monday. They took down the Eagles 78-60.

Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Tae Davis, who went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points. Davis' performance made up for a slower match against Duke on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Kebba Njie, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Notre Dame smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Syracuse suffered a grim 85-61 defeat to Louisville on Tuesday.

Despite their loss, Syracuse saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Lampkin Jr. is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jyare Davis, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.

Notre Dame's victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Syracuse, they now also have a losing record at 8-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Notre Dame has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Syracuse, though, as they've only made 29.4% of their threes this season. Given Notre Dame's sizable advantage in that area, Syracuse will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.