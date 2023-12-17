Halftime Report

Syracuse is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Oregon.

Syracuse came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Oregon 7-2, Syracuse 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Oregon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Syracuse Orange in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Sanford Pentagon. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oregon has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Lancers on Tuesday as the Ducks made off with a 76-55 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as Oregon did.

Oregon's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jackson Shelstad, who scored 17 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Kario Oquendo, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Orange earned a 80-68 win over the Hoyas last Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.

Among those leading the charge was Judah Mintz, who scored 25 points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. J.J. Starling was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Ducks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for the Orange, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Oregon is a 4.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.