Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-6, Syracuse 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Syracuse are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Panthers are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Clemson on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 78-75. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Guillermo Diaz Graham, who earned ten points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Ishmael Leggett, who earned 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Syracuse couldn't handle Clemson on Wednesday and fell 86-72. The Orange have struggled against the Tigers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Syracuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of J.J. Starling, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points, and Eddie Lampkin Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Lampkin Jr. is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Syracuse struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Clemson posted 17.

Pittsburgh's defeat dropped their record down to 12-6. As for Syracuse, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Pittsburgh has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Syracuse, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Syracuse will need to find a way to close that gap.

Pittsburgh came up short against Syracuse in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 69-58. Can Pittsburgh avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.