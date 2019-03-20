Syracuse star Frank Howard suspended indefinitely on eve of NCAA Tournament opener

No. 8 seed Syracuse will be without starting point guard Frank Howard when it takes the court against No. 9 seed Baylor on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Howard has been suspended for violating an athletic department policy. The length of his suspension is not known at this time.

Howard was playing some of his basketball of the year in the ACC Tournament last week. He averaged 23 points per game, with a slash line of .500/.500/.1000, including a career-high 28 points against Duke in the quarterfinals.

Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!

The team will need even more from Tyus Battle, its leading scorer, without Howard in the lineup. Buddy Boeheim, who has been playing really well as of late, will also need to take on a larger role for the Orange to advance. Howard has averaged 8.9 points and team-highs of 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 29 games as the Orange's starting point guard.

Syracuse has won at least one game in the NCAA Tournament in its past eight trips to the Big Dance, with its last loss in the opening round being to No. 12 Texas A&M in 2006.