Syracuse vs. Arizona State: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, TV channel, time, date

Arizona State and Syracuse are two teams that we sometimes see in the field of 64, but this time around they'll have to fight to get in the opening round of March Madness. No. 11-seeds will play in a First Four game to determine whether they get to play in the first round. Here's how you can watch the game.

About No. 11 Arizona St.

Just the second bid for the Sun Devils since 2009. Tra Holder, Shanon Evans, Remy Martin and Kodi Justice make for a dangerously fun small-ball attack. ASU wants to win in the high-80s.

About No. 11 Syracuse

The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting squad.

Viewing Information

Location : Dayton, Ohio



: Dayton, Ohio Date : Wednesday, March 14



: Wednesday, March 14 Time: Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET

Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET TV : truTV



: truTV Stream: NCAA March Madness Live

NCAA March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

