Syracuse vs. Boston College odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

The Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC is 13-16 overall and 8-9 at home, while Syracuse is 16-13 overall and 5-4 on the road. Syracuse has lost four of its past six games. Boston College is looking to stop a three-game losing streak.

The Orange are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Boston College picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College:

Boston College vs. Syracuse spread: Boston College +4.5

Boston College vs. Syracuse over-under: 142.5 points

Boston College vs. Syracuse money line: Boston College 167, Syracuse -197

What you need to know about Boston College

The Eagles were just a bucket short of a victory last Wednesday and fell 62-61 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Steffon Mitchell almost dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 11 boards, and nine assists.The Irish hit the game-winning basket with 0.1 seconds left. The Eagles are guaranteed a losing record in the ACC for a ninth straight season.

What you need to know about Syracuse

The Orange ended up a good deal behind the North Carolina Tar Heels when they played this past Saturday, losing 92-79. Joseph Girard III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Bourama Sidibe posted his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim had 22 points.

Syracuse tramped Boston College in the last meeting on Jan, 15, 76-50.

How to make Syracuse vs. Boston College picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Boston College vs. Syracuse spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.