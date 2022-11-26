Who's Playing

Bryant @ Syracuse

Current Records: Bryant 4-1; Syracuse 3-2

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will be playing at home against the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. The Orange will be hoping to build upon the 85-84 win they picked up against Bryant when they previously played in November of 2020.

It looks like 'Cuse got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the St. John's Red Storm 76-69. Guard Joseph Girard III just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

As for the Bulldogs, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They beat the Detroit Titans 98-88 on Monday.

The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take 'Cuse against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Bryant's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if 'Cuse bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.