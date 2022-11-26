Who's Playing

Bryant @ Syracuse

Current Records: Bryant 4-1; Syracuse 3-2

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will square off against the Syracuse Orange on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Bryant will be seeking to avenge the 85-84 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2020.

The Bulldogs can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They beat the Detroit Titans 98-88 on Monday.

As for the Orange, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday, falling 76-69. Guard Joseph Girard III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Bryant's win lifted them to 4-1 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if Bryant can repeat their recent success or if 'Cuse bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.