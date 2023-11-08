The Syracuse Orange (1-0) will play their second home game during the first three days of the college basketball season when they host the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) on Wednesday night. Syracuse opened the campaign with an 83-72 win over New Hampshire on Monday, racing out to a 28-6 lead before coasting down the stretch. Canisius went 10-20 last season, including an 8-12 record in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. The Golden Griffins have lost 21 straight games to Syracuse, but this is the first meeting since 2012.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Canisius odds, while the over/under is set at 149.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Canisius vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Canisius vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Syracuse vs. Canisius spread: Syracuse -13.5

Syracuse vs. Canisius over/under: 149.5 points

Syracuse vs. Canisius money line: Syracuse: -1117, Canisius: +696

Syracuse vs. Canisius picks: See picks here

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse raced out to a 20-point lead within the first 10 minutes of Monday's game against New Hampshire, and the lead never got within seven points after that. The Orange are playing in their first season under head coach Adrian Autry, who replaced long-time coach Jim Boeheim. Autry played and coached under Boeheim, who had coached the Orange for 47 seasons.

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz led five Syracuse players in double figures with 20 points, three assists and three rebounds on Monday. Sophomore guard Quadir Copeland had a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double off the bench, while sophomore guard Justin Taylor added 14 points and six rebounds. The Orange have dominated Canisius historically, and that should continue on Wednesday.

Why Canisius can cover

While Syracuse ultimately held on for a double-digit win, it did not play well for most of the second half on Monday. The Orange were outscored by New Hampshire and did not cover the 17.5-point spread, shooting just 41.8% from the floor overall in that contest. Mintz finished 5 of 15, while sophomore guard J.J. Starling shot 3 of 13.

Canisius played its best basketball of the 2022-23 season at the end of the campaign, winning five of six games before losing to Mount St. Mary's at the buzzer in the conference tournament. The Golden Griffins were picked to finish third in the MAAC in the coaches' preseason poll, with a pair of players named to the league's preseason teams. They covered the spread in seven straight games to close last season, and they could be undervalued again to open this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Syracuse vs. Canisius picks

The model has simulated Canisius vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Canisius, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 85-55 on its top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.