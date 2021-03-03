The Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 14-8 overall and 12-1 at home, while the Tigers are 15-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Tigers have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two teams.

Clemson is 10-9-1 against the number so far this season, while Syracuse is 9-13. The Orange are favored by two-points in the latest Syracuse vs. Clemson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135.5.

Syracuse vs. Clemson spread: Syracuse -2

Syracuse vs. Clemson over-under: 135.5 points

Syracuse vs. Clemson money line: Syracuse -130, Clemson +110

What you need to know about Syracuse



The North Carolina Tar Heels have been playing better basketball of late and have played themselves into NCAA Tournament consideration but on Monday Syracuse proved too difficult a challenge. The Orange had just enough and edged out UNC 72-70. Syracuse's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Buddy Boeheim, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and forward Quincy Guerrier, who had 18 points along with six boards.

Syracuse is now firmly back on the bubble but could certainly stand to add a victory on Wednesday against a Clemson squad that appears to have its ticket punched. Syracuse shot just 30 percent from the floor in the programs' previous meeting this season and creating higher-quality shot opportunities will be critical on Wednesday.

What you need to know about Clemson

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 66-58 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Clemson was guard Al-Amir Dawes, who had 19 points. Senior forward Aamir Simms also had 19 points and six rebounds in the win and he's the only Clemson player averaging double-figures (13.6 points per game) in scoring so far this season.

Clemson didn't have too much trouble with Syracuse at home in the teams' previous meeting in February as they won 78-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have home-court advantage.

