Syracuse vs. Clemson: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
It's the ACC regular-season finale for Cuse and Clemson
Syracuse and Clemson kick off what figures to be a loaded day of college hoops on Saturday. The two programs tip at noon ET in Clemson, South Carolina, where both will seek to improve their NCAA Tournament resumes in their final regular season game.
Clemson needs this one more. Despite a similar record to the Orange, the Tigers are among the First Four in at Jerry Palm's updated Bracket. Meanwhile, 'Cuse is comfortably in for now as a 9 seed.
Syracuse got the better of the Tigers in the first round in early January, but Clemson's been a tough out all season at home. It will especially be stingy given what's at stake for its postseason prospects.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at noon ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Clemson -5
If Clemson plays with the urgency that it should -- it will likely need a win to feel comfortable about its NCAA Tournament chances -- then I like the Tigers to roll. Pick: Clemson 70, Syracuse 66
-
