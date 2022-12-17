Who's Playing

Cornell @ Syracuse

Current Records: Cornell 7-2; Syracuse 7-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are 6-0 against the Cornell Big Red since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. 'Cuse has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Cornell at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

'Cuse didn't have too much trouble with the Monmouth Hawks at home on Monday as they won 86-71. Five players on 'Cuse scored in the double digits: guard Judah Mintz (24), guard Joseph Girard III (16), forward Benny Williams (13), center Jesse Edwards (12), and forward Maliq Brown (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cornell as they fell 107-105 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week. Guard Greg Dolan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and six assists.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Cornell's loss dropped them down to 7-2. Judah Mintz will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points and five assists on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Cornell's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won all of the games they've played against Cornell in the last eight years.