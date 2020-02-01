Syracuse vs. Duke live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Syracuse vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Syracuse
Current Records: Duke 17-3; Syracuse 13-8
What to Know
The #9 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. The Blue Devils' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so 'Cuse better be ready for a challenge.
The Blue Devils strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 79-67. It was another big night for center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Clemson Tigers. The losing side was boosted by forward Elijah Hughes, who had 22 points in addition to five steals. Hughes had trouble finding his footing against Pitt on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Duke didn't have too much trouble with 'Cuse when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 84-72. The Blue Devils' win shoved the Orange out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Duke 84 vs. Syracuse 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Duke 75 vs. Syracuse 65
- Jan 14, 2019 - Syracuse 95 vs. Duke 91
- Mar 23, 2018 - Duke 69 vs. Syracuse 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - Duke 60 vs. Syracuse 44
- Feb 22, 2017 - Syracuse 78 vs. Duke 75
- Jan 18, 2016 - Syracuse 64 vs. Duke 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home