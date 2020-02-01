Syracuse vs. Duke live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Duke @ Syracuse

Current Records: Duke 17-3; Syracuse 13-8

What to Know

The #9 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. The Blue Devils' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so 'Cuse better be ready for a challenge.

The Blue Devils strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 79-67. It was another big night for center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to the Clemson Tigers. The losing side was boosted by forward Elijah Hughes, who had 22 points in addition to five steals. Hughes had trouble finding his footing against Pitt on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Duke didn't have too much trouble with 'Cuse when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 84-72. The Blue Devils' win shoved the Orange out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.