Syracuse vs. Duke odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks from model on 21-9 roll

Two of the winningest coaches in NCAA history meet Friday in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Dominant 2-seed Duke, led by Mike Krzyzewski, plays 11-seed Syracuse at 9:37 p.m. ET in Omaha with Orange coach Jim Boeheim eyeing another monumental upset. The Orange advanced with a 55-53 stunner over Michigan State, their third NCAA Tournament win in five days. Flexing their trademark 2-3 zone, Syracuse has allowed 56, 52 and 53 points.

The Blue Devils pose another challenge entirely. They destroyed their first two opponents by an average of 23.5 points and rank sixth nationally in scoring (84.9).

It's no surprise, then, that sportsbooks list Duke as an 11-point favorite, down a half-point from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in this 2018 March Madness game, is 133.5.

The model has taken into account Cuse's surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. The Orange have been one of the most clutch teams in the field thus far, winning all three games by five points or fewer -- including a tight 55-53 upset of Michigan State in the second round.



Syracuse's zone defense has been at peak form in March as the Orange have given up just 53.7 points per game thus far in the Big Dance.



Their offense comes primarily from the inside-outside duo of Oshae Brissett (14.9 ppg) and Tyus Battle (19.3 ppg),



Battle, however, shot just 4 of 12 and was held to 12 points in the only Duke-Syracuse meeting in February. In that 60-44 home win for the Blue Devils, Duke got Marvin Bagley III back from injury and he dominated inside with 19 points and seven boards.

Now Duke (28-7) is gunning for the sixth national championship of the Coach K era.

