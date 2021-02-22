Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 10-8 overall and 7-4 at home, while Syracuse is 13-6 overall and 2-5 on the road. Duke has won the last three meetings between the two teams. The Blue Devils are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 149.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Syracuse spread: Duke -5.5

Duke vs. Syracuse over-under: 149.5 points

What you need to know about Duke

The Blue Devils slipped by the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, 66-65. Matthew Hurt shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points. The Blue Devils have won three consecutive games. Duke held Virginia without a field goal in the final 3:48 of the game.

Hurt is averaging 22.7 points over his last three games. Hurt is the only player in the nation shooting better than 56 percent from the field and over 46 percent from three-point range while making more than six field goals per game. Duke has won seven of the last 10 matchups against Syracuse.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, Syracuse scored a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, 75-67. The Orange overcame a 20-point deficit in the victory. Buddy Boeheim shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. The Orange have won three consecutive games.

Syracuse leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation in free throw percentage (.797). The Orange lead the ACC in steals per game (9.2). Quincy Guerrier is second in the ACC in rebounds per game (9.4).

