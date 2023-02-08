The Syracuse Orange will try to build on their win over Boston College when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday evening. Syracuse snapped its three-game losing streak with a 77-68 win over the Eagles on Saturday. Florida State also put an end to its three-game skid with an 81-78 win at Louisville over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Orange are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149.5.

Florida State vs. Syracuse spread: Florida State +3.5

Florida State vs. Syracuse over/under: 149.5 points

Florida State vs. Syracuse money line: Florida State +143, Syracuse -170

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse was able to get back on track with a solid win at Boston College on Saturday, notching a 77-68 victory on the road. Jesse Edwards poured in a career-high 27 points, knocking down 12 of 15 shots from the floor. Edwards added seven rebounds and four blocked shots, while veteran Joseph Girard III converted on all nine of his free throws en route to an 18-point performance.

Girard, a senior guard, is averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 3.3 assists per game. Star freshman Judah Mintz has been a key contributor as well, scoring 15.4 points and dishing out a team-best 4.4 dimes per game. Syracuse is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine games, while Florida State has only covered once in its last 11 February contests.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has started to turn its season around of late, winning three of its last six games, including an 81-78 win at Louisville on Saturday. The Seminoles were in control prior to allowing a 17-2 run down the stretch, but they were able to hold on for the win. They had five players score in double figures, led by Cameron Corhen's 16 points on seven made shots.

Matthew Cleveland recorded his 10th double-double of the season, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore guard leads Florida State with 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while junior guard Darin Green Jr. is adding 14.0 points. The Seminoles have won four of their last six games against Syracuse, and they have covered the spread in eight of their last nine home games.

