Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Syracuse

Current Records: Georgetown 5-5; Syracuse 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgetown Hoyas will be on the road. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Siena Saints on Wednesday, winning 75-68. Georgetown's guard Brandon Murray was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 95-66. The Orange got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joseph Girard III (18), center Jesse Edwards (18), guard Symir Torrence (12), forward Maliq Brown (12), and guard Judah Mintz (10). Torrence hadn't helped his team much against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Symir Torrence's points were the most he has had all year.

The wins brought the Hoyas up to 5-5 and 'Cuse to 5-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. 'Cuse is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.