Teams on a bit of a roll meet on Saturday in a key non-conference matchup when the Syracuse Orange take on the Georgetown Hoyas. The Orange (6-3), who have won three of four, face their former conference rivals for the 99th time, and are coming off an 81-70 win over Cornell. The Hoyas (5-3), who have won four of five, were beaten 84-83 by TCU last Saturday in the Big 12/Big East Challenge. Both teams are under the direction of new coaches, as Ed Cooley has taken over at Georgetown, while Adrian Autry is the new coach at Syracuse.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Syracuse leads the all-time series 53-45, but Georgetown holds a 9-7 edge in games played at Capital One Arena. The Orange are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Georgetown odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153. Before making any Georgetown vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

The model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Georgetown. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Georgetown vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. Georgetown spread: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse vs. Georgetown over/under: 153 points

Syracuse vs. Georgetown money line: Syracuse -128, Georgetown +108

SYR: The Orange have hit the team total over in 8 of their last 11 away games (+4.70 units)

GEO: The Hoyas have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 30 games (+2.70 units)

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange have been led by sophomore guard Judah Mintz. He has had two monster scoring games over the past three, including a 33-point effort in an 80-57 win over LSU on Nov. 28, and a 28-point performance in an 81-70 victory over Cornell on Tuesday. For the season, he is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He is also connecting on 44.8% of his field goals, including 46.7% from 3-point range.

Also powering the Syracuse offense is sophomore forward Chris Bell. He has reached double-digit scoring in three of his past four games, including 19 points in the win over Cornell. He scored 20 points against LSU. In 29.1 minutes of game action through nine starts, he is averaging 14 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Why Georgetown can cover

The Hoyas have four players who have played at least eight games averaging 10 points or more. They are led by sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who averages 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 48.1% of his field goals, including a blistering 46.2% from 3-point range, and 78.4% from the foul line. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last seven games, including a 34-point performance in an 88-81 win over Jackson State on Nov. 25.

Junior guard Dontrez Styles has reached double-figure scoring in six of eight games, and has recorded two double-doubles. He scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 88-83 overtime win over American on Nov. 19, and poured in 15 points and had 10 rebounds in a 94-57 win over Le Moyne on Nov. 7. He is coming off an 18-point and six-rebound effort in the loss to TCU last Saturday. For the year, he is averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

How to make Georgetown vs. Syracuse picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Georgetown, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?