Longtime rivals face off Saturday when the Syracuse Orange host the Georgetown Hoyas in a non-conference men's college basketball matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome. The former Big East foes are both struggling early in the season, but both come in off victories. The Orange (5-4) have won two in a row, following up a 1-point upset of Notre Dame last Saturday with a 95-66 rout of Oakland on Tuesday. The Hoyas (5-5) lost to South Carolina in overtime last Saturday before rebounding with a 75-69 victory against Siena on Wednesday. The rivalry was once one of the biggest in college basketball, but Syracuse's departure for the ACC in 2013 and hard times for the Hoyas have dented its relevance. The last meeting between the teams was last December, a 79-75 home victory for Georgetown.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown spread: Syracuse -9

Syracuse vs. Georgetown over/under: 143.5 points

Syracuse vs. Georgetown money line: Hoyas +350, Orange -450

GTOWN: Primo Spears has scored at least 18 in four of its five victories.

SYR: The Orange are 5-0 when Joe Girard scores 15 points or more.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse should be able to settle in as the Orange play the second of a six-game homestand. They are 3-2 straight-up and against the spread at home so far, and they should bring some confidence from their demolition of Oakland. The rout gave coach Jim Boeheim a chance to get his bench players some experience, and five players scored in double figures. The Orange finished the first half on an 18-0 run and led by as many as 42 points. Center Jesse Edwards scored 18 points on 9-for-9 shooting and had seven rebounds and two steals.

Joe Girard hit four of seven 3-point tries to score 18 and had six assists. He could get a lot of work against a Hoyas team that has allowed the eighth-most 3-point attempts (286) in the nation. Opponents have made almost 34% of those attempts. Edwards averages 15.1 points and 11.1 rebounds, and Girard scores 14.7 per contest. Judah Mintz is the only other player who scores in double figures at 13.9 per game, and he leads the team with 3.2 assists. Freshman Maliq Brown had career highs with 12 points and seven rebounds Tuesday.

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown also should have a bit of confidence after a victory, and coach Patrick Ewing should have them amped up to face their rivals. He has a strong trio of scorers in Brandon Murray, Primo Spears and Jay Heath. Murray scored 20 points against Siena and averages 16 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Spears scores 16.7 points and adds 3.6 rebounds. The pair also combines for nine assists per game. Heath scores 14.6 points and shoots 40% from 3-point range. The Hoyas hit 33.9 percent from outside, while the Orange are at 31.7.

Oakland didn't have an answer for the 6-foot-11 Edwards inside on Tuesday, but the Hoyas won't have that problem. Qudus Wahab, who averages 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds, and Akok Akok, who grabs a team-high 7.6 boards and blocks 2.1 shots per game, will make Edwards work for his shots. The Hoyas also average two more offensive rebounds per game (10.8-8.8) than the Orange, so they should get plenty of second chances. The Hoyas are 3-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season and 6-5-1 ATS on the road since the start of last season.

