Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

The Cuse take on Georgetown in D.C.

Georgetown's perfect 8-0 record will be tested more so than it has all season against Syracuse on Saturday. The Hoyas have done nothing but handle lesser opponents thus far -- although no one really anticipated they would slip up against teams ranked 200 or worst in KenPom's rankings.

Syracuse, meanwhile, brings in an 8-1 record, with its lone loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on a neutral floor. The Orange have quality wins over Maryland and UConn, and enter this one as a slight road favorite, despite Georgetown's unblemished record.

Viewing information

  • When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET  
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • TV: CBS
  • Streaming: CBS Sports | CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via KenPom: Syracuse -1
  • Prediction: Georgetown's unbeaten record is fool's gold with a flimsy schedule that can only hold for so long. I think the Cuse expose the Hoyas for what they are on Saturday and get a convincing double-digit win to hand Patrick Ewing his first loss as coach. Pick: Syracuse -1
