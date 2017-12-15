Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

Georgetown's perfect 8-0 record will be tested more so than it has all season against Syracuse on Saturday. The Hoyas have done nothing but handle lesser opponents thus far -- although no one really anticipated they would slip up against teams ranked 200 or worst in KenPom's rankings.

Syracuse, meanwhile, brings in an 8-1 record, with its lone loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on a neutral floor. The Orange have quality wins over Maryland and UConn, and enter this one as a slight road favorite, despite Georgetown's unblemished record.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET Where : Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBS Sports | CBS Sports App

