Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online
The Cuse take on Georgetown in D.C.
Georgetown's perfect 8-0 record will be tested more so than it has all season against Syracuse on Saturday. The Hoyas have done nothing but handle lesser opponents thus far -- although no one really anticipated they would slip up against teams ranked 200 or worst in KenPom's rankings.
Syracuse, meanwhile, brings in an 8-1 record, with its lone loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on a neutral floor. The Orange have quality wins over Maryland and UConn, and enter this one as a slight road favorite, despite Georgetown's unblemished record.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS Sports | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via KenPom: Syracuse -1
- Prediction: Georgetown's unbeaten record is fool's gold with a flimsy schedule that can only hold for so long. I think the Cuse expose the Hoyas for what they are on Saturday and get a convincing double-digit win to hand Patrick Ewing his first loss as coach. Pick: Syracuse -1
