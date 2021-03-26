A berth in the Elite Eight is hanging in the balance when the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars take on the 11th-seeded Syracuse Orange in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Indianapolis. Despite the disparity in their seedings, both teams have taken similar paths in the tournament, enjoying blowout wins in the opening round before squeezing out three-point victories in the Round of 32. Houston (26-3) is one of the hottest teams left in the March Madness bracket, riding a nine-game winning streak, while Syracuse sports a 5-1 mark since the calendar turned to March.

Tip-off is at 9:55 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The winner advances to play either Loyola-Chicago or Oregon State. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 140 in the latest Houston vs. Syracuse odds.

Houston vs. Syracuse spread: Houston -6.5

Houston vs. Syracuse over-under: 140 points

Houston vs. Syracuse money line: Houston -280, Syracuse +230

HOU: The Cougars are 12-0 when Quentin Grimes scores 20 points

SYR: The Orange are on a 6-0 streak against the spread

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars feature the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in Grimes and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in DeJon Jarreau. The duo combined for 39 of the team's points in the 63-60 win over Rutgers and each knocked down a huge 3-pointer as Houston erased a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes. However, a defense that ranks second nationally in points allowed at 57.9 also was instrumental in the victory.

The Cougars held the Scarlet Knights to two points over the final 4:55 and second-leading scorer Marcus Sasser atoned for a dismal offensive performance (four points) with a pair of steals in the last 31 seconds. Houston's biggest concern entering the matchup vs. Syracuse has been the health of point guard Jarreau, who played through a hip pointer vs. Rutgers. Jarreau told reporters Thursday that he's good to go and will not be limited Saturday.

Why Syracuse can cover

Two of the main storylines surrounding the Orange in the first two rounds have been the stellar 3-point shooting by guard Buddy Boeheim and the suffocating nature of the team's trademark 2-3 zone defense. It's impossible to overlook the contributions of Boeheim, who is 13 of 23 from behind the arc in the NCAAs. Nor can one discount a defense that limited San Diego State to 35.8 percent shooting and held West Virginia to 37.1 percent from the floor.

However, Syracuse has shot 55.3 and 51.9 percent, respectively, in its two wins while knocking down 50 percent of its 3-point attempts (29 of 58). The Orange received a boost from Marek Dolezaj and Joseph Girard III, who have each scored in double figures in both games. Dolezaj has 23 points in the NCAAs, matching his total of the previous five games combined, while Girard has buried seven 3-pointers -- as many as in his previous eight contests.

How to make Houston vs. Syracuse picks

