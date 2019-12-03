Syracuse vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Iowa (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 4-3; Iowa 5-2
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carrier Dome.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Penn State Nittany Lions took down 'Cuse 85-64 last Friday. One thing holding 'Cuse back was the mediocre play of G Buddy Boeheim, who did not have his best game; he played for 39 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Iowa also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and lost 83-73 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Iowa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G CJ Fredrick, who had 16 points and five assists, and G Connor McCaffery, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Orange are a 4-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
