Syracuse vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Iowa (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 4-3; Iowa 5-2

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carrier Dome.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Penn State Nittany Lions took down 'Cuse 85-64 last Friday. One thing holding 'Cuse back was the mediocre play of G Buddy Boeheim, who did not have his best game; he played for 39 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Iowa also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and lost 83-73 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Iowa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G CJ Fredrick, who had 16 points and five assists, and G Connor McCaffery, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Orange are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Orange are a 4-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.