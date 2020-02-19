Syracuse vs. Louisville odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The Syracuse Orange face a tall task on Wednesday evening when they visit the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals in an ACC battle. Louisville enters on a two-game losing streak, while Syracuse has lost four of its last five games in conference play. Despite their recent struggles, the Cardinals have won five consecutive home games. Syracuse, meanwhile, has won just six of its last 18 meetings against Louisville.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum Center. Sportsbooks list the Cardinals as nine-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143 in the latest Syracuse vs. Louisville odds.

Syracuse vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -9

Syracuse vs. Louisville over-under: 143 points

Syracuse vs. Louisville money line: Louisville -474, Syracuse +356

Syracuse: The Orange are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Louisville: The Cardinals are 3-3-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

Why Syracuse can cover

The model knows that Syracuse has real strengths to lean on in this matchup and, while the Orange are usually known for defensive prowess, it is the team's offense that carries the load in 2019-20. Syracuse ranks as a top-25 offense in the country when it comes to overall efficiency, and the Orange are excellent at avoiding turnovers. Louisville is also one of the worst teams in the nation at generating turnovers, which plays into Syracuse's hands on that end of the floor.

The Orange are also a good free throw shooting team, which could come in handy in a hostile environment. While Syracuse's defense isn't fantastic, the Orange do have strengths, including one of the best shot-blocking profiles in the land. Syracuse also does a pretty good job in three-point defense, which will be critical against a Louisville team that is accurate from long distance.

Why Louisville can cover

The model also knows that Louisville has the most accomplished player on the floor in junior forward Jordan Nwora. The talented scorer spurned a chance to head to the NBA after the 2018-19 campaign, and he has performed well, averaging 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Nwora is the centerpiece of a tremendous offense, with the Cardinals ranking as a near-elite squad on that end of the floor. Against a porous Syracuse defense, that is a significant advantage.

In addition, Louisville is a tremendous offensive rebounding team and, with Syracuse's trademark zone opening up lanes for second-chance scoring, the Cardinals could crash the glass at will. Defensively, Louisville also ranks as one of the 20 best teams in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Cardinals are equipped to combat Syracuse's strengths.

