The Louisville Cardinals and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 11-4 overall and 8-1 at home, while Syracuse is 12-6 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Orange enter Wednesday's contest having won five of their last seven games. Louisville, meanwhile, has won seven of its last 10.

The Cardinals are favored by five-points in the latest Louisville vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

Louisville vs. Syracuse spread: Louisville -5

Louisville vs. Syracuse over-under: 140.5 points

What you need to know about Louisville

Louisville strolled past the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with points to spare on Feb. 1, taking the contest 74-58. Louisville's guard Samuell Williamson looked sharp as he posted a double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds. For the season, Williamson is averaging 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The Cardinals have been extremely hard to beat on their home court. In fact, Louisville is 16-1 in its last 17 games at home. In addition, Louisville has won 13 of its last 19 meetings against the Orange.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, Syracuse netted a 75-67 victory over the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday. Syracuse's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Quincy Guerrier led the charge as he had 12 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks.

The Orange have won five of their last seven games, but they've struggled to cover the spread. Syracuse is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games and 1-4 ATS in its last five meetings against an ACC opponent.

