The LSU Tigers will visit the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge 2023. Syracuse is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while LSU is 4-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. This is the second all-time meeting between the programs, with the Orange winning when they last met in 1985.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The Orange are favored by 1.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Syracuse odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 149.5 points. Before entering any Syracuse vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for LSU vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. LSU spread: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse vs. LSU over/under: 149.5 points

Syracuse vs. LSU money line: Syracuse: -121, LSU: +101

What you need to know about LSU

LSU entered its tilt with North Florida with two consecutive wins but it will enter the next game with three. The Tigers walked away with a 75-63 victory over the Ospreys on Friday. LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Will Baker, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, while Tyrell Ward contributed 14 points.

Baker, who previously played with both Texas and Nevada, leads the Tigers with 16.3 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's complemented in the frontcourt with Jalen Reed, who is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, while the Tigers' backcourt features Mike Williams III, who ranks second in the SEC with 2.5 steals per game. LSU ranks 18th nationally in steals per game, and it will need to be active defensively to generate extra possessions in its first true road game of the season.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in its last matchup, Syracuse made sure to put some points up on the board against Chaminade on Wednesday. The Orange claimed a resounding 105-56 victory over the Silverswords, and with that win, Syracuse brought its scoring average up to 78.2 points per game.

The Orange prevailed despite Judah Mintz contributing just four points in 26 minutes of action. Mintz, who was ACC All-Freshman last season and is on both the Naismith and Wooden Preseason lists this year, leads Syracuse with 18.3 points per game. On the defensive end, Naheem McLeod is a 7-foot-4 deterrent in the lane whose 2.8 blocks per game currently lead the ACC.

