Who's Playing
Monmouth @ Syracuse
Current Records: Monmouth 1-9; Syracuse 6-4
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange will play host again and welcome the Monmouth Hawks to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. 'Cuse earned a 71-50 win in their most recent contest against Monmouth in November of 2016.
The Orange strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 83-64. Four players on 'Cuse scored in the double digits: center Jesse Edwards (20), guard Judah Mintz (16), guard Joseph Girard III (15), and forward Benny Williams (13).
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Monmouth lost to the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 91-54.
Syracuse's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-9. In Syracuse's win, Jesse Edwards posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks and Judah Mintz dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes along with five steals. We'll see if Monmouth have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 18, 2016 - Syracuse 71 vs. Monmouth 50