Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Syracuse

Current Records: Monmouth 1-9; Syracuse 6-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will play host again and welcome the Monmouth Hawks to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. 'Cuse earned a 71-50 win in their most recent contest against Monmouth in November of 2016.

The Orange strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 83-64. Four players on 'Cuse scored in the double digits: center Jesse Edwards (20), guard Judah Mintz (16), guard Joseph Girard III (15), and forward Benny Williams (13).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Monmouth lost to the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 91-54.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-9. In Syracuse's win, Jesse Edwards posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks and Judah Mintz dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes along with five steals. We'll see if Monmouth have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.