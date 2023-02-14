Who's Playing
NC State @ Syracuse
Current Records: NC State 20-6; Syracuse 15-10
What to Know
The #23 NC State Wolfpack haven't won a contest against the Syracuse Orange since Feb. 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. NC State and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Wolfpack made easy work of the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday and carried off a 92-62 win. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, 'Cuse picked up a 76-67 victory over the Florida State Seminoles last week. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was guard Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.
NC State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Pittsburgh Panthers Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 68-60. In other words, don't count the Orange out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Orange are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Syracuse have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Syracuse 89 vs. NC State 82
- Mar 10, 2021 - Syracuse 89 vs. NC State 68
- Feb 09, 2021 - Syracuse 77 vs. NC State 68
- Jan 31, 2021 - Syracuse 76 vs. NC State 73
- Feb 11, 2020 - NC State 79 vs. Syracuse 74
- Feb 13, 2019 - NC State 73 vs. Syracuse 58
- Feb 14, 2018 - NC State 74 vs. Syracuse 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Syracuse 100 vs. NC State 93
- Feb 27, 2016 - Syracuse 75 vs. NC State 66