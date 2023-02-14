Who's Playing

NC State @ Syracuse

Current Records: NC State 20-6; Syracuse 15-10

What to Know

The #23 NC State Wolfpack haven't won a contest against the Syracuse Orange since Feb. 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. NC State and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Wolfpack made easy work of the Boston College Eagles this past Saturday and carried off a 92-62 win. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse picked up a 76-67 victory over the Florida State Seminoles last week. Among those leading the charge for 'Cuse was guard Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven boards.

NC State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Pittsburgh Panthers Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 68-60. In other words, don't count the Orange out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Orange are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.