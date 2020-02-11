Syracuse vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

The NC State Wolfpack and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 14-9 overall and 10-5 at home, while NC State is 15-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Orange are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. NC State odds, with the over-under set at 144. Before entering any North Carolina State vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Syracuse vs. NC State spread: Syracuse -4.5

Syracuse vs. NC State over-under: 144 points

Syracuse vs. NC State money line: Syracuse -200, NC State 165

What you need to know about Syracuse

The Orange escaped with a win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by the margin of a single basket, 75-73, on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak. Elijah Hughes, had a complete game with 20 points along with eight boards and four blocks. Guard Buddy Boeheim shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points. Hughes leads the team in scoring with 19.4 points per game.

Syracuse has won six of its last eight straight up, but is just 10-13 against the spread on the season.

What you need to know about NC State

NC State, meanwhile, knocked off the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last Wednesday, 83-72, to snap a three-game losing streak. NC State got double-digit scores from five players: guard C.J. Bryce (22), guard Markell Johnson (19), guard Devon Daniels (14), guard Braxton Beverly (14), and forward Manny Bates (10).

NC State is 11-11-1 against the spread, with a 5-4 ATS mark on the road.

