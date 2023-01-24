Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Syracuse

Current Records: North Carolina 14-6; Syracuse 13-7

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will be returning home after a two-game road trip. 'Cuse and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will be seeking to avenge the 88-79 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 28 of last year.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between 'Cuse and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as 'Cuse wrapped it up with an 80-63 win on the road. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: guard Joseph Girard III (28), forward Maliq Brown (18), center Jesse Edwards (14), and guard Judah Mintz (13).

Meanwhile, UNC had enough points to win and then some against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday, taking their matchup 80-69. It was another big night for the Tar Heels' forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Bacot has had at least 16 rebounds.

The Orange are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped 'Cuse to 13-7 and UNC to 14-6. In their victory, 'Cuse relied heavily on Joseph Girard III, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, seven dimes and five boards. UNC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina have won ten out of their last 12 games against Syracuse.