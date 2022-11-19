Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Syracuse

Current Records: Northeastern 0-3; Syracuse 1-1

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies at 2 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The point spread favored the Orange on Tuesday, but luck did not. The game between 'Cuse and the Colgate Raiders was not particularly close, with 'Cuse falling 80-68. 'Cuse's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Benny Williams, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Judah Mintz, who had 20 points. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Northeastern was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Harvard Crimson.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, 'Cuse came out ahead of the Huskies 62-56 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Northeastern.