Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Syracuse

Current Records: Northeastern 0-3; Syracuse 1-1

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Northeastern was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Harvard Crimson.

Meanwhile, the game between 'Cuse and the Colgate Raiders on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Orange falling 80-68. 'Cuse's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Benny Williams, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Judah Mintz, who had 20 points. Williams' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks last week.

Northeastern have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Northeastern's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Northeastern at 0-3 and the Orange at 1-1. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. 'Cuse experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.85

Odds

The Orange are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Northeastern.