The Syracuse Orange will look to stay perfect all-time against the visiting Northeastern Huskies when they meet in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. The Orange (4-1) have won all seven prior meetings, including a 72-49 triumph in their most recent encounter on Dec. 4, 2018. Syracuse (4-1) tied for sixth with North Carolina State and Notre Dame at 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 18-14 overall in 2019-20. Northeastern (1-1), meanwhile, placed sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association at 9-9 and 17-16 overall a year ago.

Tip-off from the Carrier Dome is set for 3 p.m. ET. Syracuse is averaging 83.4 points per game, while Northeastern is averaging 78.5. The Orange are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Northeastern vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Northeastern picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

·Northeastern vs. Syracuse spread: Northeastern +17.5

Northeastern vs. Syracuse over-under: 145.5 points

NE: The Huskies lost nearly 70 percent of their scoring from last year

SYR: Syracuse is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games

Why Syracuse can cover



Junior forward Alan Griffin has given the Orange a boost and leads the team with 92 points scored in five games played. He is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is hitting 45.7 percent of his shots from the floor, including 45 percent from 3-point range. He is also knocking down 83.3 percent of his free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last three games and has recorded a pair of double-doubles this season.

Also leading the offense is sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier. He has scored in double figures in all five games, including a 23-point, 13-rebound effort against Niagara on Dec. 3. It was his second double-double of the year. For the season, Guerrier is averaging 16.2 points per game and 8.6 rebounds. He also has six steals on the year.

Why Northeastern can cover

Sophomore guard Tyson Walker has been on fire and is averaging 24.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Walker is shooting 65 percent from the floor and was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week after registering 20- and 29-point games in the Huskies' first two outings. He is also averaging five assists, 3.5 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Also off to a fast start is junior forward Jason Strong. Strong posted consecutive double-digit scoring games for the first time since 2018-19. He scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in a home win over Massachusetts on Sunday. He scored 11 points two days earlier in the season opener at UMass. He is hitting 52.4 percent of his shots from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

