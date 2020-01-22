Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced model

The Syracuse Orange will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 11-6 overall and 9-2 at home, while Syracuse is 11-7 overall and 3-1 on the road. Syracuse enters Wednesday's matchup having won three consecutive games. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three. The Fighting Irish are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 138. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Notre Dame vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Notre Dame came out on top in a nail-biter against Georgia Tech last Wednesday, earning a 78-74 victory. Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish with 25 points, T.J. Gibbs added 17, Dane Goodwin had 15 and John Mooney chipped in 10. The Fighting Irish enter tonight's matchup averaging 75.1 points per game on offense. They're led by Mooney, who's averaging 15.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Syracuse won its third straight game Saturday, downing Virginia Tech 71-69. Buddy Boeheim led the way with 26 points, while Elijah Hughes added 17 points and Marek Dolezaj scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Orange feature a ferocious defense that's allowing their opponents to knock down just 38.4 percent of their shots from the field, the 25th-best mark in college basketball. In addition, Syracuse has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 meetings against Notre Dame on the road.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.