The Syracuse Orange will try to build on their win over Notre Dame when they face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Syracuse was on a three-game losing streak prior to its 62-61 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Oakland has lost eight of its last nine games, including a 79-73 setback against Purdue Fort Wayne its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Orange are favored by 17 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Oakland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.

Syracuse vs. Oakland spread: Syracuse -17

Syracuse vs. Oakland over/under: 143 points

Syracuse vs. Oakland money line: Syracuse -1700, Oakland +900

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards is off to a fantastic start this season, averaging 14.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He led the Orange to a win over Notre Dame on Saturday, scoring 22 points and grabbing 14 boards, bringing his rebounds per game average to 17.3 over the last three games. Edwards is facing an Oakland team that only has one win against a Division I opponent this season, which came in a two-point decision against Eastern Michigan.

The Orange have won the previous four meetings between these teams by double digits, with three of them coming by 20-plus points. Edwards is joined in double figures by freshman guard Judah Mintz (14.4) and senior guard Joseph Girard III (14.3). Oakland has only covered the spread once in its last 11 games, including once in its last 10 road games, so the Golden Grizzlies are a team to fade right now.

Why Oakland can cover

Oakland might have a 2-8 record coming into this game, but it would have stayed within this spread in all but two of those contests. The Golden Grizzlies took Purdue Fort Wayne to overtime on Saturday, marking their second overtime game of the season. They have already played four true road games this season, so they are prepared for this type of contest.

Sophomore forward Trey Townsend leads Oakland with 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while senior forward Keaton Hervey is scoring 14.4 points and grabbing 7.9 rebounds. Senior guard Jalen Moore is also in double figures, averaging 12.8 points per game. Syracuse has only picked up one win by 20-plus points this season, so the Orange have not proven that they are worthy of backing as large favorites.

