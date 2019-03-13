Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Old rivals meet again Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET as the No. 6 seed Syracuse Orange battle the No. 14 Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2019 ACC Tournament. The Orange (19-12, 10-8) appear to be headed for an NCAA Tournament berth despite struggling down the stretch with losses in four of their final five regular-season ACC games. But they could use a strong run in the ACC Tournament for insurance and to restore their top form. Meanwhile, the Panthers (14-18, 3-15) are in the midst of a rebuilding season, but are looking to finish on a positive note. They come off perhaps their most complete performance of the season in an 80-70 win over Boston College in the first round. The Orange are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored Is 130.5 in the latest Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before you lock in your own Syracuse vs. Pitt picks, check out the 2019 ACC Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows Syracuse will be motivated to get back on track after a rough stretch in which its vaunted defense showed plenty of cracks. The Orange have allowed at least 75 points in three of their past four defeats. The Orange held Clemson to 33.9 percent shooting in a 67-55 season-ending loss, but were beset by 18 turnovers and losing the rebounding battle 45-30. Losses to Duke and Virginia were marked by an inability to secure defensive stops down the stretch.

Still, the Orange swept the season series from offensively challenged Pittsburgh, holding the Panthers to 109 combined points in the two meetings. In a 65-56 win at Pittsburgh on Feb. 2, Oshae Brissett had 18 points and Frank Howard scored 15 as the Orange held Pittsburgh to 31.6 percent shooting.

But just because the Orange have Pitt's number doesn't mean they'll cover the Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread in the 2019 ACC Tournament.

The Panthers quickly fell behind 7-0 on Tuesday, but they regrouped after a timeout and controlled the action the rest of the way. Coach Jeff Capel encouraged his team to produce offense by driving to the basket, and his young nucleus responded.

Freshmen Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson combined for 49 points, most of which came on powerful drives for which Boston College had no answer. They combined to shoot 14 of 28 from the field and 19 of 26 from the free-throw line as the Panthers won their second straight following a 13-game losing streak. They shot 47.3 percent from the field while generating their highest scoring output of the season in ACC play.

